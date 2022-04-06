ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man realizes he was shot while in dispute with neighbor on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South...

WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old woman killed, man seriously injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire, striking […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning at a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a couple doors down from a fire.Police said a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at a home in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Street around 10:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Chicago Fire Department officials said the victim was found a couple doors south of an apartment building fire on the same block.No one was injured during that fire.Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMJ.com

Car shot-up at intersection on Youngstown's south side

Youngstown police responded to a second shooting just hours after a juvenile was injured on the city's west side. This shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the south side at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Jean Street. Officers told 21 News a car was shot at and left at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KRMG

Man shot at while driving in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say around 11 p.m. Sunday someone shot at a man while he was driving in south Tulsa. The man said he was leaving a Sinclair gas station and was being followed by a black sedan with two men inside. A man from the passenger...
TULSA, OK
FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.Police said, around 2:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were sitting in a car at 87th Street and Burley Avenue, when someone in another vehicle started shooting at them.The man was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot in the left shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

