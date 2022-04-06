Man realizes he was shot while in dispute with neighbor on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning at a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a couple doors down from a fire.Police said a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at a home in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Street around 10:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Chicago Fire Department officials said the victim was found a couple doors south of an apartment building fire on the same block.No one was injured during that fire.Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO