ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

ESL Discussion Group

medina.lib.oh.us
 2 days ago

Culture, vocabulary, customs, and more followed by a discussion. Zoom option...

medina.lib.oh.us

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

White House Warns of 'Escalating Vulnerabilities' to U.S. From Semiconductor Shortage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esl#Cdc#Esl Discussion Group#Mcdl
Daily Messenger

Ontario County Public Health: 43 COVID-19 cases Thursday

HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting 43 COVID-19 cases Thursday, April 7. Health officials said 519 negative tests were reported and 12 people were in the hospital. Also, 20 COVID-19 positive home tests were submitted, for a total of 3,557. Since the start of the pandemic, 20,939 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ontario County and 189 people have died. This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Ontario County Public Health: 43 COVID-19 cases Thursday
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Election: Rose wants SISD School Board Place 4 seat

Ron Rose is asking Sherman voters to elect him to the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees when they hit the polls next month. Ron Rose is one of three candidates running for the SISD School Board Place 4 seat  during the May 7 elections. He will face off against fellow challenger Brandon Cole and incumbent Anna Wylie who is seeking reelection to a second term. ...
SHERMAN, TX
Digital Trends

The best apps for teachers and educators

Nearly everyone uses technology of some form in our everyday lives. Apps, in particular, have a multitude of uses, with many great ones focusing on education. Educational apps allow students to have access to invaluable resources and learning materials on laptops and mobile devices. One benefit of these types of apps is that they can keep students connected to the classroom even while they’re away from school.
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

StrongMind and CAOLA Partner to Offer High Quality Digital Curriculum and Instruction for K-12 Students in Pennsylvania

New partnership will add an immersive, flexible learning option for schools and districts served by CAOLA. CHANDLER, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind announces a new partnership with the Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA) in Pennsylvania. Serving more than 10,000 students in grades K-12 across the state annually, CAOLA provides additional options for students and families, allowing them to enjoy the flexibility of online learning while remaining enrolled in their local school district. StrongMind joins CAOLA by offering high quality, engaging digital curriculum that is equitable, personalized, and empowers K-12 learners to succeed in the 21st century.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fortune

Remote work is freeing tech talent from the limits of geography

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Five years ago, if you lived outside the U.S. and wanted to be a software engineer, most likely you’d have to get into a great school, leave your country and family, and find a company that would sponsor a work visa and pay you well enough.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

The financial services industry is overwhelmingly white. It’s time to change that

Last month, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announced her largest-ever donation: $436 million to Habitat for Humanity. Donations of this scale have made Scott one of the most visible philanthropists in the world, but our hyper-focus on her individual gifts obscures the changing face of philanthropy and keeps white donors at the center of the field.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy