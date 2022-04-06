Fort Atkinson voters approve referendum to raise taxes to hire more first responders

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Voters in Fort Atkinson have approved a referendum that will allow the community to hire additional first responders.

The referendum, which asked voters for permission to raise levy limits, was approved with more than 58 percent of the vote.

The approved referendum will allow Fort Atkinson to hire 14 new city employees, including six firefighter/EMS providers, six firefighter/paramedic providers and two police officers.

Fort Atkinson’s city manager says since 2010, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department’s call volume has increased by 108% — but the number of full-time staff hasn’t changed since 1960.

The move to hire 14 new staff members will cost taxpayers in Fort Atkinson about $750,000 annually, translating to a tax increase of about $80 per year on a home worth $100,000.

