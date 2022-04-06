Suspect surrenders after 3-hour standoff at SF's Parkmerced Apartments, police say

A three-hour standoff involving a possible armed suspect and the Bomb Squad ended peacefully at the Parkmerced Apartments in San Francisco, police said.

Police say the man surrendered and may have been experiencing a mental health emergency.

Police have impeded traffic earlier Tuesday on Gonzalez Drive in San Francisco's Parkmerced.

Police say at around 2:04 p.m., officers from Tavaral Station responded to the 100 block of Gonzales Drive regarding a male suspect making threats possibly armed with a firearm. They say the suspect went inside the building prior to their arrival, and may have been experiencing a mental health emergency

Crisis/Hostage Negations Team (C/HNT) members responded to the scene and helped with the efforts.