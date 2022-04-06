ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect surrenders after 3-hour standoff at SF's Parkmerced Apartments, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

A three-hour standoff involving a possible armed suspect and the Bomb Squad ended peacefully at the Parkmerced Apartments in San Francisco, police said.

Police say the man surrendered and may have been experiencing a mental health emergency.

Police have impeded traffic earlier Tuesday on Gonzalez Drive in San Francisco's Parkmerced.

Police say at around 2:04 p.m., officers from Tavaral Station responded to the 100 block of Gonzales Drive regarding a male suspect making threats possibly armed with a firearm. They say the suspect went inside the building prior to their arrival, and may have been experiencing a mental health emergency

Crisis/Hostage Negations Team (C/HNT) members responded to the scene and helped with the efforts.

CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin Had Been Granted Early Release

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two of the suspects arrested in connection to the mass shooting that took six lives in downtown Sacramento over the weekend have had many run-ins with the law, records show. On Tuesday, Sacramento police announced they had arrested 27-year-old Smiley Martin in connection to the shooting. He’s currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for serious gunfire injuries and will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest after the shooting and remains under...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

