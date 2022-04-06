ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

Island Road re-opens following closure caused by gas line installation issues

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - LA 413 (Island Road) in Pointe Coupee Parish re-opened Wednesday afternoon following its emergency closure the...

