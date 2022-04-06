Centura Health marks milestone in new hospital construction

COLORADO SPRINGS — Centura Health hosted a “beam topping” ceremony on Monday for their third hospital in the region, bringing it one step closer to completion.

St. Francis – Interquest, located on Interquest Parkway near the I-25 interchange, will accommodate 72 beds and will focus on orthopedic and spine care. It will also be the first hospital-based, full-service emergency department in the city’s rapidly growing north side.

“It is going to be the most technologically advanced hospital in Colorado,” said Brian Erling, M.D., CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in a Facebook post . “The way we are going to engage the patient and the patient’s family is going to be like nothing we’ve done before.”

Through devices and apps, patients at the new hospital will control their environment. From smart screens in their rooms to tablets at their bedside, they will control everything from the food they order, to the blinds in the windows, to the temperature in the room.

Centura Health said the beam topping event on Monday was part of their ongoing mission to build healthier individuals, healthier families, and healthier neighborhoods.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.