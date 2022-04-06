ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Centura Health marks milestone in new hospital construction

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fUss_0f0Zq0qX00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Centura Health hosted a “beam topping” ceremony on Monday for their third hospital in the region, bringing it one step closer to completion.

St. Francis – Interquest, located on Interquest Parkway near the I-25 interchange, will accommodate 72 beds and will focus on orthopedic and spine care. It will also be the first hospital-based, full-service emergency department in the city’s rapidly growing north side.

“It is going to be the most technologically advanced hospital in Colorado,” said Brian Erling, M.D., CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in a Facebook post . “The way we are going to engage the patient and the patient’s family is going to be like nothing we’ve done before.”

Through devices and apps, patients at the new hospital will control their environment. From smart screens in their rooms to tablets at their bedside, they will control everything from the food they order, to the blinds in the windows, to the temperature in the room.

Centura Health said the beam topping event on Monday was part of their ongoing mission to build healthier individuals, healthier families, and healthier neighborhoods.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Persons of interest located in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office has located two individuals wanted as persons of interest in a double homicide. On February 8, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to County Road 67, in an area called Phantom Canyon, after someone reported a suspicious death. Deputies discovered the bodies of two men in a […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fort Collins man killed in crash near Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. — A Fort Collins man is dead following a crash on Highway 50 this weekend in Fremont County. On Saturday, the 56-year-old was driving a honda civic westbound on Highway 50 when he was struck by a van driven by a 31-year-old man from Pueblo who was turning onto the highway from R. […]
PENROSE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
Austin Monitor

Construction will soon begin on Central Health’s new clinics in eastern Travis County

Construction will soon start on two new health centers in eastern Travis County aimed at expanding access to underserved communities. Central Health, Travis County’s health care district, is constructing the health centers in Del Valle and Hornsby Bend. The centers, which are expected to open next year, are part of the agency’s plan to address health care inequities in the county.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lincoln hospitals continue to expand, adding new health care features

A number of large health care projects have managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic and will be completed this year. Among them is the new CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill, which the organization says will be the first of its kind in Lincoln. CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said plans...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Centura Health#Interquest#Penrose St#Nexstar Media Inc
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Military considers three states for permanent Space Force training HQ

Six current and future Space Force bases are in the running to be the home of its new Space Training and Readiness Command and subordinate units, the Department of the Air Force said Monday. Buckley, Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases in Colorado; Los Angeles Air Force Base and Vandenberg...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Hospitals desperately need staff. But capping travel nurses’ pay won’t help.

An earlier version of this article stated that a letter by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) called for regulating the pay of travel nurses. In fact, the letter calls for federal agencies to investigate the prices charged by nurse staffing agencies. This article has been corrected.
TRAVEL
KXRM

Colorado Springs boy overdoses, mom helped purchase drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs took a life-ending dose of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is more than 80 times stronger than morphine. Court records show his mother provided him the money to buy the pills and connected him and his friends to the people selling the drugs, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy