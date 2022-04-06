ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Kennedy Catholic grad wins Wooden Award, makes Kentucky history

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KeYO_0f0ZpbBq00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad and Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Wooden Award winner on Tuesday.

The award is considered the top award in college basketball.

Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to ever be a unanimous player of the year selection.

Cleveland State hires new men’s basketball coach

He is the second Kentucky player to ever win the award.

It caps off an amazing offseason awards list for Tshiebwe, being named Naismith Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and a first team All-American by the AP and Sporting News.

The University of Kentucky junior is averaging over 17 points per game this season and leads the entire country with over 15 rebounds per contest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Youngstown, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Youngstown, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting News#Wooden Award#Cleveland State#Ap#Sec#All American
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop retires after 10-year big-league career

A fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Jordy Mercer had his moments as a member of the Detroit Tigers. And those are part of the memories he takes with him as he walks away from baseball. Mercer announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, ending a 10-year big-league career at the age...
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy