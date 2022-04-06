ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers bite Dawgs to remain undefeated against SEC

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIRZS_0f0Zp5Dx00

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers have struggled in the first three series of ACC play, but they moved to 4-0 against the SEC with a 4-3 victory over Georgia Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Billy Barlow got the start for the Tigers and was strong, throwing five strikeouts. Barlow went five innings and only gave up one run on three hits.

“It was a great win for us,” said Clemson coach Monte Lee. “We pitched lights out. I thought Barlow was outstanding.”

Georgia took the lead in the first with a solo home run off the roof in right field.

Clemson bounced back with back-to-back solo home runs from Cooper Ingle and Blake Wright in the bottom of the first.

The Tigers added another run in the third thanks to some hustle from Wright. With one out, Wright turned on the burners for a double and then dove into third on a passed ball. A sacrifice fly by Max Wagner scored Wright to put the Tigers up 3-1.

Wagner hit a solo home run in the sixth to put the Tigers up 4-1.

In the top of the seventh, Georgia’s Parks Harber hit a two-run home run out of the Chapman Grandstands.

With the win, Clemson moved to 19-9 on the season. The Tigers open a series at Notre Dame Friday at 5 p.m.

