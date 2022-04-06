ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

'Big Dave' Uiagalelei appears to call out Clemson's staff

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

“Big Dave” Uiagalelei, the father of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star prospect Matayo Uiagalelei, appeared to call out Clemson’s coaching staff via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Big Dave posted on Twitter, “I haven’t heard from one coach at @ClemsonFB yet. No DC, no D-Line or D-End coach. I don’t understand, do you even want Matayo ???”

Matayo, who received an offer from the Tigers on June 1, 2021 — the first day Clemson began offering recruits in the 2023 class — is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender and No. 21 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Last month, Big Dave was very blunt about what it would take for a school to land Matayo. On March 4, Big Dave indicated on Twitter that his choice would be a “business decision” not determined by which school he likes the most but rather based on the amount of name, image and likeness money being offered.

Comments / 8

Dr. G.A. Thomas
2d ago

Big Dave is upset that Clemson isn't getting into the bribery lotto but staying true to character. He should know these guys but now but I guess he thought they were shams.

Reply
6
Toyosha Haltiwanger
2d ago

Seems to me they may have learned a lesson..When D.J. came to us the Hype was unbelievable and had me excited, but to see him out there performing Im sad to say I am not impressed, by a long shot!!! And Im a Die Heart Fan, and I believe in giving all the babies chances to SHINE💯

Reply
5
krs1
2d ago

well it seems that the older brother sure hasn't lived up to all the hype, so maybe clemson coaches are being a bit careful going forward.

Reply
4
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

