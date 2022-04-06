'Big Dave' Uiagalelei appears to call out Clemson's staff

“Big Dave” Uiagalelei, the father of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star prospect Matayo Uiagalelei, appeared to call out Clemson’s coaching staff via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Big Dave posted on Twitter, “I haven’t heard from one coach at @ClemsonFB yet. No DC, no D-Line or D-End coach. I don’t understand, do you even want Matayo ???”

Matayo, who received an offer from the Tigers on June 1, 2021 — the first day Clemson began offering recruits in the 2023 class — is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender and No. 21 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Last month, Big Dave was very blunt about what it would take for a school to land Matayo. On March 4, Big Dave indicated on Twitter that his choice would be a “business decision” not determined by which school he likes the most but rather based on the amount of name, image and likeness money being offered.

