DeAndre Jordan Ejected After Hard Foul on Duane Washington Jr. Dunk Attempt

 2 days ago

The Sixers center hit the Duane Washington Jr. across the face while attempting to block his shot.

During the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 131–122 win over the Pacers, DeAndre Jordan committed a hard foul on a dunk attempt that earned him an early trip to the locker room.

Indiana’s Duane Washington Jr. took an outlet pass on a fast break and went up for a one-handed dunk. Jordan apparently didn’t want to be put on a poster and brought both arms down hard on Washington Jr.’s head, knocking him to the ground.

Jordan was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected for the hard foul. He finished with six points and six rebounds in his nine minutes on Tuesday night.

Washington Jr. continued playing in the game, making a three-pointer less than a minute after Jordan’s ejection.

Jordan has been on the other side of plenty of poster dunks in his 14-year NBA career. While Washington Jr. didn’t complete the and-one, Jordan may have been better served just giving the fastbreak dunk away.

