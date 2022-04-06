ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unmasking the Activism of Community Theater

By Berette S Macaulay
washington.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is the second in a series on Black artists and scholars. Valerie Curtis-Newton (MFA ‘96) has dedicated her entire adult life to the theater. She stirs up “good trouble” and courageously unmasks uncomfortable truths while sharing stories on the stage as a call for us to do the same....

artsci.washington.edu

New Jersey Stage

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts To Hold Auditions For New Community Theater

(BERKELEY HEIGHTS) -- The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts has announced the launch of Wharton Community Players, its first-ever adult community theater program at the Wharton Performing Arts School. Part of the newly-minted division of study for adults, Lifelong Learning, the Wharton Community Players strives to foster a space of creativity, expression, and inclusion. Wharton’s black box theater is the perfect setting to explore the artistry of acting and experiment with performing in an intimate setting. The program is free but an audition is required to join the cast. Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 27 at 2:30pm and Monday, March 28 at 7:30pm. Full audition requirements and details can be found online.
WHARTON, NJ
WOWK 13 News

Community college presents play to raise funds for upgraded theater

MOUNT GAY, WV (WOWK) — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is producing a play for the first time in 15 years to help improve its 35-year-old theater. Starting Thursday, the award-winning play “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” will show for four days in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on Southern’s Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
KVCR NEWS

At the Broadway Makers Marketplace, theater fans find both crafts and community

There's an underground market, with food stalls and stores, in a corridor of the Columbus Circle subway station. And at the very end, where a bar used to be, is an unexpected sight: a storefront filled with Broadway memorabilia and fan-made art. It's called the Broadway Makers Marketplace, and last Sunday afternoon, it hosted a game of Broadway bingo. About a dozen people gathered in front of the shop, singing show tunes while stamping their bingo cards.
RETAIL
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

