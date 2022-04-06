ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Ozark voters approve two school funding questions

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11z34B_0f0ZnFT200

OZARK, Mo. — Voters in Ozark decided to pass a bond issue with 2,164 voting yes and 1,213 voting no. Ozark residents also voted yes on a levy transfer issue with 1,899 voting yes and 1,485 voting no.

Neither issue will increase taxes. Officials said the current tax rate will remain at $4.14 and has not changed since 2003.

Ozark School District pushing for two funding ballot questions

Question one asked voters to approve a $19 million bond issue meant to fund constructing three storm shelters at three Ozark school buildings.

Question two was a little more complicated. The Ozark School District is asking voters to allow the transfer of 10 cents from its Debt Service Fund to its General Operating Budget.

Ozark School District’s Superintendent Dr. Chris Bauman said in 2021, the district was required by state law to transfer 17 cents from its operating budget due to rising property values in Ozark.

The transfer was done in order to comply with the Hancock Amendment, which ensures school districts do not receive a windfall after increased real estate assessments.

The transfer required a vote from taxpayers. Bauman said that money transferred back into the Operating Budget would help with the rising costs of supplies and staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Proposition P passes in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A question known as Proposition P on the ballot in Stone County passed, meaning voters approved an additional sales tax to benefit area law enforcement. According to the Stone County clerk, Denise Dickens, a half-cent sales tax was approved back in 1990s, but Proposition P brings a quarter of a cent […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark voters pass levy, sales tax to pay for roads

OZARK, Mo. — Voters in Ozark decided to pass a proposition that would restore a levy of thirty-five cents per $100 assessed value on property for the Ozark Special Road District. It passed with 1,425 people voting yes and 1,150 voting no. Voters also passed a new sales tax to pay for street improvements, intersections, […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

How school funding issues fared in the April 5 election

Voters across the Ozarks voted to pass bond or levy issues to fund improvements to schools on Tuesday. Ozark School District asked voters to approve both a bond and a levy transfer item on the April 5 ballot. Both issues passed. Willard voters approved a no-tax-increase bond issue for $29.5 million to build safe rooms […]
GREENFIELD, MO
Natchez Democrat

Morgantown Road funding approved

NATCHEZ — Funding for $2.4 million in repairs and improvements to Morgantown Road was part of a $1.5 trillion bipartisan spending plan signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The elected officials in the city and county have worked for years to try to find ways to fund badly...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozark, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
Ozark, MO
Education
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
KOLR10 News

Nixa voters vote for bond renewal for fire district

NIXA, Mo. — Voters in Nixa, Missouri passed a bond renewal meant to benefit the Nixa Fire Protection District. Officials report 1,898 people voted yes and 608 voted no. This bond will give the district $6.4 million to fund projects such as a new Fire Station #1 building. The current building was built 35 years […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44. Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew. If the powder proves to […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ozark School District#Debt Service Fund#General Operating Budget#Ozark School District#The Operating Budget
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
KOLR10 News

Body found in field near Nevada, MO

NEVADA, Mo. — A body found in a field near Nevada, Missouri Wednesday is now the subject of a death investigation. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a body southeast of Nevada in a field. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted and now their Division of Drug and Crime Control […]
NEVADA, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Police locate 14-year-old Sebastian Whitham

UPDATE — Ozark Police Department has safely located Whitham. OZARK, Mo.– A 14-year-old from Ozark, Sebastian Whitham, has been reported missing. Whitham was last seen in the 1200 block of North 10th Ave. in Ozark at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Whitham is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet […]
OZARK, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Should schools be in charge of feeding students? State Agriculture eyed to take over meal program

Legislation advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature would strip authority over school meals from the education department. The author of a bill voted through Senate on Tuesday said his interest is strictly about creating stronger links between federally funded child nutrition programs and local sources of nutritious foods, but the House author said pandemic-related concerns are also driving his legislation.
AGRICULTURE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy