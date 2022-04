HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This week is National Poison Prevention Week. Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas said help with accidental poisonings is just a phone call away. "When you make that call to that 800 number, (800) 222-1222, then it goes to your local poison center," Sage said. "That way, you have access to all of the same quality information as anyone else across the United States, however, they can also help you if they determine, hey, you know what, you probably do need to go to an emergency department."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO