Allendale, SC

Gallery | CSRA Tornado & Storm Damage

By Ashlyn Williams, Karlton Clay, D.V. Wise
 2 days ago

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community.

VIPIR 6 Alert, Tornado Warnings across CSRA, touchdown in Allendale

As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time.

    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
    North Augusta Greenway Bridge Damage

We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro.

A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power after severe storms passed through the area.

Georgia Power has reported more than 2,600 affected customers in Emanuel County, including the area around Emanuel Medical Center.

Allendale County EMA tells WJBF that, currently, they count three with minor, non-life threatening injuries, and no deaths.

The worst damage, at this time, appears to be contained within roughly a 10-mile area.

Crews are already beginning cleanup throughout the county.

According to Brandon LaVorgna, the Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Allendale County has set up 2 donation phone numbers for those wishing to help Allendale County residents recover from the recent storms: 803-584-4556 or 706-360-0443.

Emmanuel County is not requesting any support from the Red Cross at this time as most of the damage was to non-residential structures.

According to South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s twitter, an Emergency Shelter has opened in Allendale at Allendale-Fairfax Elementary.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
Mt Enterprise Storm Damage

Many of you submitted pictures of what you saw from your towns as the storms tore through the area last night. Staples says no easy solution to oil issues at Northeast Texas Energy Summit 2022. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. "We need to treat oil and natural gas like an...
Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
VIDEO: Tornado hits Ellabell neighborhood

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
Sheriff: 60 lbs of marijuana, other drugs seized from Hickory woman during traffic stop

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest […]
Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures, in the upper 20s for coastal counties and the lower to middle 20s for inland counties. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

