ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: David Dell Ozment

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Celebration of life for David Dell Ozment, age 80, of Vinemont, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church (1310 St. Joseph Drive NW, Cullman, AL, 35055). Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ozment passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at UAB hospital.  He was born May 14, 1941, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, to Dean and Hazel Ozment.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard Ozment and Patrick Ozment and grandchildren: Matthew Preiss and Daniel Preiss.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years: Phyllis Buckhanon Ozment; brother: Phillip (Ann) Ozment of Missouri City, Texas; son: Steven (Deanna) Ozment of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter: Sandra Ozment Hofmann of Lewisburg, West Virginia; daughter: Karen (Fred) Preiss of Pinson, Alabama; grandchildren: Hilary (Cory) Weaver, Trent Preiss (fiance, Rachel Bridges), Erick Preiss, John Hofmann, Megan Hofmann and David Hofmann and great-grandchild: Wyatt Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of David Ozment to The Foundry (575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058) or to Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church (1310 St. Joseph Drive NW, Cullman, AL 35055).

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinemont, AL
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Cullman, AL
City
Pinson, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Vinemont, AL
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy