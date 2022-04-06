Obituary: David Dell Ozment

Celebration of life for David Dell Ozment, age 80, of Vinemont, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church (1310 St. Joseph Drive NW, Cullman, AL, 35055). Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ozment passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at UAB hospital. He was born May 14, 1941, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, to Dean and Hazel Ozment.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard Ozment and Patrick Ozment and grandchildren: Matthew Preiss and Daniel Preiss.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years: Phyllis Buckhanon Ozment; brother: Phillip (Ann) Ozment of Missouri City, Texas; son: Steven (Deanna) Ozment of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter: Sandra Ozment Hofmann of Lewisburg, West Virginia; daughter: Karen (Fred) Preiss of Pinson, Alabama; grandchildren: Hilary (Cory) Weaver, Trent Preiss (fiance, Rachel Bridges), Erick Preiss, John Hofmann, Megan Hofmann and David Hofmann and great-grandchild: Wyatt Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of David Ozment to The Foundry (575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058) or to Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church (1310 St. Joseph Drive NW, Cullman, AL 35055).