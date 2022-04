THE Valentine Theatre's 23rd fund-raising gala concert’s goal was $100,000, and donors surpassed it with flying colors. What a great evening it was as the 450 guests, all dolled up in suits and cocktail attire, gathered in person once again at the historic Valentine after a long pandemic hiatus. But the real attraction was the featured entertainment, Vanessa Williams with SiriusXM On Broadway host Seth Rudetsky . Ms. Williams wowed the audience as she sang 12 songs, including many of her hits. She sang “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, and the finale was “Save the Best for Last,” which received a standing ovation.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO