Pensacola, FL

Blue Angels announce new commanding officer for 2023-24 show seasons

By Kai Davis
WEAR
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Blue Angels have announced their new commanding officer for the 2023-24 show seasons. Alexander Armatas will now lead the Blues.

WEAR

Escambia Search and Rescue joins efforts to find Cassie Carli

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. -- There were growing volunteer search efforts Friday to find a missing Navarre Beach woman. It has now been five days since 37-year-old Cassie Carli was last seen at Navarre Beach. She disappeared after a custody exchange of her daughter on Sunday. Santa Rosa Counties deputies recovered...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex celebrates track record, prepares for Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On to our Thursday racing segment with North Florida Motorplex. Last week the folks up there saw a new track record set by Ralph Edelen out of Thomasville, Georgia. He ran his pro mod in a time of 3.79 in the eight of a mile track. That’s 200 miles an hour. That’s dead stop to 200 in less than four seconds. That’s moving. This weekend we get a class of cars similar to what you see in the Fast and Furious movies . A lot of street grudge racing here , brought to the track. Below is the Motorplex schedule for Saturday, the Season Kickoff they’re calling it. Five different classes of racing you see there with the entry fees and the payouts. The headliners the 28/275 " no time” class which is a racing class for highly modified production type cars with added on nitrous oxide , pro chargers or blowers . The gates open at 9, the track is hot at 11. For more information call the number listed 850-209-4345!
THOMASVILLE, GA

