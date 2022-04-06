L.A. County moves step closer to banning single-use plastics

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — In another bid to phase out single-use plastics in Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday gave preliminary approval on an ordinance that would require all containers, cups, and utensils used in restaurant takeout service to be recyclable or compostable.

The decision comes just after the Los Angeles City Council's February vote to begin phasing out the purchase of single-use plastics in the city.

The ordinance preliminary approved by the Board of Supervisors wouldn't just affect restaurants. Its other goal is to prohibit the sale of "expanded polystyrene," or styrofoam, according to City News Service.

The news source reported that the ordinance advanced 4-1, with just Supervisor Kathryn Barger voting against it.

It will return to the board once more, but no timeline has been set.

"If given final approval by the board, the ordinance would take effect

on May 1, 2023, for all food facilities operating in a permanent location, and

for all retail stores," CNS reported.

"It would take effect for food trucks on Nov. 1, 2023, and on May 1, 2024 for farmers' markets, catering companies and temporary food facilities."

If cited, violators would face fines up to $100 per day, up to a maximum of $1,000 per year.

Street vendors, according to KTLA , would be exempt from the ordinance, and restaurants that could prove "extreme financial hardship or the inability to serve food products safely in alternative packaging" could apply for ordinance waivers.

