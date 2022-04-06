ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Democrats announce nominee for special election

By The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Democrats have picked state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln to run in a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned last month after he was convicted of federal charges.

Party officials announced their pick for the June 28 special election, which will determine who will serve the rest of Fortenberry’s term.

Date set for Nebraska special election for US House after Fortenberry’s resignation

Pansing Brooks is likely to face fellow state Sen. Mike Flood, a Norfolk Republican who had challenged Fortenberry in the GOP primary on May 10.

That election is still proceeding as scheduled and will determine each party’s nominee to serve the next term in Congress that begins in January 2023.

