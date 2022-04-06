Nebraska Democrats announce nominee for special election

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Democrats have picked state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln to run in a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned last month after he was convicted of federal charges.

Party officials announced their pick for the June 28 special election, which will determine who will serve the rest of Fortenberry’s term.

Pansing Brooks is likely to face fellow state Sen. Mike Flood, a Norfolk Republican who had challenged Fortenberry in the GOP primary on May 10.

That election is still proceeding as scheduled and will determine each party’s nominee to serve the next term in Congress that begins in January 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.