ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Chicken Salad Chick sets opening date for Smyrna store

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDppc_0f0ZjQ4d00

Want free chicken salad? You'd better get in line.

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 20th Tennessee store in Smyrna at 372 W. Sam Ridley Parkway on April 19. And the first 100 guests will receive free large "Quick Chick" chicken salad each month for a year.

“We are grateful for our fans in the Nashville area who support Chicken Salad Chick’s growth and have encouraged us to expand to Smyrna,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.

The Smyrna opening comes on the heels of the brand's debut in Gallatin in January and more than five years after the Murfreesboro location opened on Medical Center Parkway.

The Smyrna Chicken Salad Chick will have a drive-thru as well as indoor dining options to guests.

ICE CREAM:Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream shop rollin' into Smyrna

FINE DINING:As Rutherford County's restaurant scene expands, here are nine places to fine dine

Lots of giveaways

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials.

Out of the first 100 guests on April 19 who receive the monthly chicken salad freebie for a year, one will be randomly selected to win the Quick Chick prize each week for a year. Guests can start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in to be in the running for the prized "chicks."

Throughout the rest of the week, there will be daily giveaways for the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. To participate, you must download the Chicken Salad Chick app and be 16 or older to win. Giveaways include:

  • April 20: a branded tote bag
  • April 21: branded tumbler
  • April 22: large branded cooler
  • April 23: Chicken Salad Chick wooden cutting board

Hours for Smyrna's Chicken Salad Chick are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visit chickensaladchick.com/ for more details.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.

Comments / 1

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

The Dish: This sandwich from Chicken Salad Chick brings the heat

I thought I would start this Dish with a story. I know. It’s shocking, and I can imagine your moans. But it helps make my point. When I was kid, sometimes my family would go to Six Flags Over Georgia. My favorite ride was the Mine Train. It was like a mini roller-coaster, at least that’s how I remember it. At times it moved a little faster and could jostle you a little bit, but it was fun, enjoyable and went at a comfortable pace.
OPELIKA, AL
WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A Red Bank set to open Thursday

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Thursday. Chick-fil-A Red Bank is located at 5465 Platt Springs Road, near the intersection of Platt Springs Rd and S Lake Drive, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will...
LEXINGTON, SC
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Gallatin, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

30% Want Chick-Fil-A To Bring Back This Discontinued Menu Item

While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Salad Chick#Food Drink#The Smyrna Chicken Salad#Southern
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRC

Store-bought salad recalled over potential plastic in the dressing

UNDATED (WKRC) - The USDA has issued a public health alert for a store-bought salad due to a potential contamination hazard. A Trader Joe's chicken salad comes with a dressing that may contain hard plastic. According to the alert, the product is called “Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
WRAL News

Foodie news: BB's Crispy Chicken sets opening date in Durham (March 18, 2022)

A huge congratulations to the Triangle’s finalists for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. First up is Alley Twenty Six in Durham, a finalist for Outstanding Bar Program. Alley Twenty Six is the first North Carolina bar or restaurant to be a semifinalist or nominee in this national category. In the Best Chef in the Southeast category, congratulations goes out to Cheetie Kumar at the Garland in downtown Raleigh and Ricky Moore at Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Check out the full list here.
RALEIGH, NC
WSMV

I-24 in La Vergne closed for hours

Nearly 2 years after 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon was murdered in Franklin. His family says they're one step closer to justice after two arrests have been made in the case. No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
430
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy