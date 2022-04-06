City Council moves to hire energy consultant on MLGW-TVA issue

The Memphis City Council is going to hire its own energy consultant but isn’t sure how much it will cost or what the scope of work will be.

The details of the council’s entry into the larger civic question of whether Memphis Light Gas and Water Division should stay with or leave the Tennessee Valley Authority are to be worked out by council attorney Allan Wade.

Wade told the council Tuesday, April 5, that the most important quality in hiring a consultant is independence from the numerous factions pushing for MLGW to stay with TVA or pushing for the contract to replace TVA as the city’s electric power provider.

A close second, Wade said, is technical knowledge of the power industry, as well as the complex process of breaking ties with TVA for a new provider.

“I can assure you the No. 1 factor before expertise would be independence,” he said before the council approved the resolution to hire a consultant, brought by Council member Cheyenne Johnson.

“Just to have somebody break down the basics is going to be valuable to this body,” Wade added. “There probably won’t be a whole lot of expertise out there for leaving TVA. There may be people in the industry, private utilities that deal with how they get power and how they distribute power.”

Johnson wants the consultant to get a look at more than two dozen proposals made to build parts of a new electric supply system should MLGW break with TVA.

And she points out Mayor Jim Strickland has an energy consultant advising him.

“I want to employ the use of a consultant to come and start working with MLGW now in order to review all the proposals that are received,” she said.

That is more complex than it seems on the surface.

The bids and binding price quotes were made as part of an RFP — request for proposal — process MLGW is overseeing through its own consultant. Those proposals remain confidential as MLGW and its consultant — GDS Associates — move toward a recommendation to the utility board at the end of this year.

The MLGW board then makes a decision on whether to leave or stay with TVA and the city council would effectively ratify whatever decision the board of the city-owned utility makes. The council couldn’t make its own decision. It could only vote up or down the utility board’s choice.

TVA’s contract to supply electric power to MLGW is with the utility.

The utility would have to give a five-year notice if the board decides to end what is a more than 80-year old connection to the federal agency.

Wade said he’s had some preliminary discussions with MLGW attorneys about how council oversight through a consultant might work. Currently, the council gets a look at the various proposals after there is a recommendation to MLGW’s board.

“I think they’ve even told the mayor that they are very protective of the RFP process until they actually make that recommendation,” Wade said of MLGW’s legal counsel. “That’s not going to be our decision. We will try to negotiate the best involvement we can.”

Johnson said she wouldn’t object to an energy consultant working for the city council pledging to keep confidential the terms of the proposals but offering advice to the council based on what the consultant has seen.

If the council gets a look at the terms, it could conceivably mean the information becomes public.

Johnson’s resolution to move toward a consultant was approved on an 11-1 vote of the council two weeks after some council members questioned the need for such a consultant at this part of the process.

Voting yes with Johnson were: Ford Canale, Chase Carlisle, Frank Colvett, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Edmund Ford Sr., Martavius Jones, Rhonda Logan, Worth Morgan, Jeff Warren and chairwoman Jamita Swearengen.

Council member Patrice Robinson voted no.

And council member JB Smiley Jr. was not present for the vote.