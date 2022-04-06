ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets-Nationals opener may get pushed to Apple TV+ due to weather

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
 2 days ago

With rain in the forecast for Washington, the Mets’ opener could be in the dark for tech-averse fans.

The Weather Channel forecast for Thursday’s late afternoon first Mets’ game in D.C. calls for a 90 percent chance of rain.

If the weather holds up, there will be no problem as fans will get the telecast on SNY with Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling on Thursday.

However, if it is postponed and Opening Day is Friday night, well, that game will mark the debut of Apple TV+, which will likely cause some angst for fans who either don’t have the service or don’t know how to activate it.

Apple’s initial offering will be free to anyone with access to the internet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPFYF_0f0ZfpWA00
The grounds crew puts the tarp on the field during a rain delay of a Mets-Nationals game in 2020.

There is the possibility of a day-night doubleheader being scheduled for Friday, which would allow SNY to have the opener in the afternoon and Apple TV+ to have the second game at night.

Without the delay for the lockout, some teams schedule a day off for the day after their opener to prevent such an issue. The Nationals do not have that luxury.

Regardless if it is the first or second game, Apple TV+ will feature yet to be named announcers, but it will not be Cohen, Hernandez and Darling.

Besides being paid $85 million per year by Apple, MLB feels as if it is important for it to embrace new technology to appeal to fans as the cable bundle diminishes.

As for the forecast, MLB is hoping for the best.

“No changes to the schedule have been made at this time,” an MLB spokesman said.

Comments / 0

