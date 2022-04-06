ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County “dodged a bullet” ahead of severe storms

By Dani Travis
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms could be seen all across the Panhandle Tuesday, some places even severe. But emergency management officials said Bay County “dodged a bullet” with the weather for what was originally expected. Officials tell us in the long run, we’re lucky for the...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

School closures for severe weather Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School closures due to severe weather Tuesday are:. Good evening. This is a message from your Superintendent, Mr. Russell Hughes. After consulting with local weather expert, we are canceling all Walton County schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5th, due to severe weather. Closures include students and staff. Extra-curricular activities and SPICE will also be canceled. Walton County School District will continue their collaborations with local experts to monitor the weather. Please continue to check our district and schools’ media platforms. Stay safe.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

