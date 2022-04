Toni Storm was granted her release from WWE at the end of 2021 upon her request following a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair. Despite only being 26, the rising Australian star and former NXT UK Women's Champion cited burnout as the reason behind her wanting to leave WWE. Storm would not wrestle again until making her surprise debut on the March 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, qualifying for the Owen Hart Women's Tournament while also confirming she had signed a full-time deal with the promotion.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO