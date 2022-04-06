ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington East Middle School principal being investigated for allegedly telling students to not report sexual assault

By Isaac Taylor
 2 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Cabell County principal is under investigation tonight, accused of telling female students not to report unwanted sexual conduct if they dress suggestively.

Two students and others at the Cabell County Schools Board Meeting on April 5, 2022, made allegations that the principal at Huntington East Middle School, De Morrow-Perry, took girls into the cafeteria of Huntington East Middle School on April 1, 2022, to talk to them about the dress code.

The students then go on to say that Morrow-Perry told them to not wear pajamas, crop tops and ripped jeans, and to not show their shoulders because “boys are going to touch [them] and joke about touching [them].”

They say that she told them that if they did get touched inappropriately as a result of wearing a certain item of clothing, to not tell them because the school will, “do nothing about it.”

Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications with Cabell County Schools, tells 13 News that the school district is aware of the allegations and launched an investigation on Monday, April 4, 2022.

He tells us that the Board takes all allegations seriously.

Flowers says that Morrow-Perry has been put on a three-day, unpaid suspension but he says it was not related to these allegations.

WOWK 13 News

