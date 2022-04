Duke’s Grocery, whose Proper Burger is consistently ranked as one of the best burgers in D.C., is opening a restaurant near Nationals Park in D.C.’s Navy Yard. The Navy Yard location, at 1201 Half St. SE, on the street level of JBG Smith’s Half West residential building, will have a huge garage door that connects the inside with outside patio seating along Half Street. It will have what it says will be by far the biggest bar and the most video screens of any Duke’s location.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO