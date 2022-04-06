Midterm primary elections just 2 months away

IOWA – The midterm primary elections are two months away and due to election law changes and redistricting, how Iowans vote may look a little different.

After redistricting some counties gained precincts while others lost some. Who your local representative is may have changed as well.

“A lot of your lines have moved so who represents you has also changed in a lot of cases,” Jamie Fitzgerald, Polk County’s Auditor and Election Commissioner said, “so your state representative or state senator and in some rural areas who is your US congressperson.”

Last week was when Iowans could first start requesting absentee ballots for the primary election. Fitzgerald said Polk County has already seen some mistakes on requests like people forgetting to sign their name or using the wrong voter ID number.

Fitzgerald said having a plan is a good way to get ahead of any issues. “We want voters to make a plan. The primary might seem far away in the distance but if you wanna vote early get your request into the local county auditors earlier than later. As we get into that crunch time between May 18th and May 23rd it really makes it hard to correct errors,” said Fitzgerald.

There are many small changes that people may overlook, like election sites closing one hour earlier at 8:00 p.m. rather than 9:00 p.m. These small changes are what voters need to look out for to avoid issues on election day.

The best place to find more information is on the Secretary of State’s website. The website also has a hotline number to call with any questions about filling out voting paperwork.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.