NBA

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double off bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Love provided 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three...

www.cbssports.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff hopes disappear with 120-115 loss to Orlando Magic, will tackle play-in tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic made the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff hopes disappear Tuesday night. Given what was at stake, with so few games remaining in the regular season, clinging to hope for a late-season miracle to make the top 6, the Cavs suffered their most disappointing loss of the season to the flailing Magic, 120-115. Orlando entered the night having lost six straight games. Cleveland’s play-in tournament role was sealed after Toronto beat Atlanta.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Garland and the Cavaliers visit conference foe Brooklyn

Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (42-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Patty Mills and the Brooklyn Nets host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference play. The Nets are 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 13.2 turnovers per game...
CLEVELAND, OH
Reuters

Trae Young helps Hawks down Wizards, keep pace with Nets

The Atlanta Hawks kept pace with the Brooklyn Nets in their duel for the No. 8 playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament Wednesday night, riding Trae Young’s 30-point performance to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards. Both the Nets (42-38), who beat the New York...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) starting for Magic on Tuesday, R.J. Hampton coming off the bench

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs has been upgraded to available and will start against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. R.J. Hampton will move to the bench. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.0 minutes against Cleveland.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Cooks Knicks again

Curry logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over New York. Across two games in a Nets uniform against the Knicks, Curry has knocked down nine of 16 threes while recording a plus-45 in the box score. Curry's playing time has increased and stabilized over his past four games, likely symbolizing his strong role heading into postseason play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable vs. Cavaliers

Curry (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Curry is dealing with some soreness in his ankle following a return from a two-game absence, but he's still expected to play. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 14.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.2 minutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads way in rout of former club

McCollum contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-94 win over the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old guard got some sweet revenge against the team that traded him earlier this season, leading the Pelicans in scoring in a game they dominated from the second quarter on. McCollum has looked sharp since missing two games in March due to a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) probable for Friday's game against Cleveland

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry is expected to suit up after Brooklyn's guard was able to log 29 minutes on Wednesday. In a tough spot against a Cleveland unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 24.3 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun

McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Danny Green connects on six threes in loss Thursday

Danny Green recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Raptors. Green started in place of Matisse Thybulle who was ineligible to play. The sharpshooter made the most of his expanded role hitting a season-high six threes. Unfortunately under normal circumstances, Green has seen too few of minutes and offensive usage to be fantasy relevant. The 34-year-old will likely return to his usual low minutes off the bench when the 76ers host the Pacers on Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Perfect from field Wednesday

Gobert closed Wednesday's 137-101 victory over Oklahoma City with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes. Gobert took only nine shots in the blowout win, and he converted all of them en route to a third game of 20-plus points over his past four contests. The All-Star center also racked up 10 boards to notch his seventh straight double-double. Gobert ranks second in the league in that category on the campaign with 51 double-doubles in 64 contests.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

