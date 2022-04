SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives say their investigation into the downtown Sacramento mass shooting has revealed that at least five shooters fired guns during the incident. The exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men, Sacramento police said in a Wednesday release with updated information on the investigation. Investigators are still trying to identify the shooters and weapons involved. Police note that the number of identified shooters could grow. RIGHT NOW: @SacPolice “Gang violence is at the center of this tragedy.” @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ol908BnUMm — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 6, 2022 Police also note that, while they cannot elaborate on any gang affiliations...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO