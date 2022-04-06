ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County Council approves salary of new county clerk

By Julia Hazel
 2 days ago

A controversial debate took place among community members and Erie County Council concerning the approval of the salary of the county clerk.

Erie County Council members approved the salary for the county clerk position.

The salary will be $85,574 which is six percent less than what Doug Smith was making. Smith held the position for 20 years.

The controversy set in when Julie Slomski was to make only three percent less than Smith, but council has now brought that number down.

Council has also come to a decision on the salary.

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

“I voted no because I think it’s still way too high considering two days of experience and it took Doug Smith 20 years to get to that $85,000,” said Brian Shank, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Slomski began her job as Erie County Clerk on April 4.

Comments / 1

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
2d ago

Next up a pay raise for county council and it'll continue right down the line. Just goes to show you their best interest is themselves. Always thought you had to prove your worth but now a days you just need get the job and the pay increases start right away for you

Reply
3
