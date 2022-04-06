Erie County Council approves salary of new county clerk

A controversial debate took place among community members and Erie County Council concerning the approval of the salary of the county clerk.

Erie County Council members approved the salary for the county clerk position.

The salary will be $85,574 which is six percent less than what Doug Smith was making. Smith held the position for 20 years.

The controversy set in when Julie Slomski was to make only three percent less than Smith, but council has now brought that number down.

Council has also come to a decision on the salary.

“I voted no because I think it’s still way too high considering two days of experience and it took Doug Smith 20 years to get to that $85,000,” said Brian Shank, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Slomski began her job as Erie County Clerk on April 4.

