Preschool Storytime

Let’s read books that start with the letter W! Part of a good Letter W lesson plan will include reading. A Letter W Book List is an essential part of your preschool curriculum whether that is in the classroom or at home. In learning the letter W, your child will master letter W recognition which can be accelerated through reading books with the letter W.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty years after Washington High School closed its doors in downtown Sioux Falls, the building remains a place of learning. The Washington Pavilion features hundreds of hands-on exhibits, works of art, and live performances… but it’s also still a school. This stretch...
Comments / 0