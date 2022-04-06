Residents in Huntersville community worried about potential development

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Residents living in a historically Black neighborhood in Huntersville are fighting to protect its legacy as new developments are planned.

Pottstown community leaders said gentrification and plans to build dozens of new homes could have a dire impact on the area.

“My community is suffering from planned gentrification,” resident Varona Wynn said.

A site plan of the proposed Valea Village project shows more than two dozen single-family homes. Pottstown residents and the NAACP held a press conference and attended a county commission meeting Tuesday calling on leaders to help protect their homes.

They are worried their tax bills may rise and they will be slowly pushed out of the historic neighborhood.

“Are we going to allow another Brooklyn Village?” NAACP President Corine Mack said.

The Pottstown neighborhood has been around since 1909 and the historically Black neighborhood was home to many formerly enslaved people.

As the county crafts the budget, the community hopes for an investment to honor the neighborhood’s past and to protect its future.

“Right now, everyone here feels a level of harm and additional trauma,” Mack said. “How do we stop that? We stop that by stopping this development that is going to do serious harm to this community.”

Mecklenburg County commissioners took no action Tuesday night. The Huntersville Town Board is expected to vote on a site plan for the project later this month.

