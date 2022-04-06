ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

18759 Cabernet DR

luxuryrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath, J Lohr home in the sought-after Saratoga Woods neighborhood is a must see. Sitting on an 11K+ sqft lot with a 3 car garage; space is premium. An...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Martha De Laurentiis’ Mansion Up For Sale

BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale. It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star lists jaw-dropping Malibu mansion for $99.5m – see inside

Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek is swapping one beachside estate for another after listing her incredible Malibu mansion for a whopping $99.5million. The TV star – who played Victoria Jenkins in season one of the hit show – and her husband, retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss, are offloading their sprawling coastal home after purchasing a $45million abode in Hawaii.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
City
Cypress, CA
mansionglobal.com

Just North of New York City, Home in ‘Magical Location’ Offers Lavish Island Living

This 1917 Mediterranean-style house is on its own little island in Premium Point, a private and guard-gated enclave that’s just 17 miles north of Manhattan. “It’s just a magnificent, magical location, surrounded by water,” said listing agent Margaret Grasso, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. “The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular.”
REAL ESTATE
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
CNBC

Inside the $87 million hilltop palace for sale in Beverly Hills

Perched approximately 200 meters (650 feet) above Beverly Hills, California, is a European-flavored residence that recently hit the market for $87 million. Past its gates, a 700-foot private drive hugs the mountainside as it leads up a steep incline to reveal a dramatic, 7.8-acre estate. "For a person who likes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Au Pair#Flooring#Wet Bar#Housing List
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Home for $13.5 Million

After purchasing another spare Montecito property just last month for $21 million, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have successfully sold the home they bought in the area this past September for $12 million. Fully renovated and modernized when they purchased it, the $13.5 million represents a rather tidy profit, though it is $400,000 less than they listed the home for in late January.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Apartment Therapy

The Fluffy Bath Towel That Always Reminds Me of My Vacation at a 5-Star Hotel

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but my stays at five-star hotels have been few and far between — in my case only once (so far). On a family trip when I was 15, we made our way down to Florida, and my parents decided to splurge on a three-day stay at a fancy hotel in St. Augustine. The architecture? Breathtaking. The view? Mesmerizing. The room? Unforgettable. Now, I was familiar with the lore around five-star bedding, and while it was one of the best nights of sleep I’ve ever had, it wasn’t the sleep setup that stayed with me all these years. It was the bathroom spread, specifically the bath towels. These towels were everything I wanted them to be: oversized, fluffy, soft, absorbent… I could go on for days. They were more than towels, really; they were an experience. In the years following, I searched in vain for something that could even come close to the luxury of those towels without breaking the bank, only to be continuously disappointed — until I tried the Fluff Co. Hotel Towel.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy