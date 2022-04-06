Dance festival tickets on sale

The Ravinia Festival on Thursday announced its summer concert lineup, bringing a variety of artists to Highland Park for the 2022 season. The performance series will include more than 100 concerts, featuring artists like Pitbull, Stevie Nicks and Ziggy Marley, and run from May 20 to Sept. 18, organizers said.
WILDERNESS Festival has announced the line up for 2022 and it's bigger than ever. Years and Years, Jungle and Underworld are headlining, so if you're thinking of getting tickets to the boutique festival here's everything you need to know. If you click on a link in this story we may...
The Calhoun Players will celebrate their 42nd season with the musical “The Sound of Music,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1-2, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at the Old Cameron School Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron. Tickets...
Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
Click here to read the full article. Bobby Rydell, the epitome of the early ’60s “teen idol,” who parlayed that fame into a starring role opposite Ann-Margret in the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” died today at age 79. The cause of death was pneumonia.
His death just days away from his 80th birthday was confirmed by radio legend Jerry Blavat, Rydell’s longtime friend from the singer’s South Philadelphia stomping grounds. “Out of all the kids” from that era, Blavat said, “he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and...
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
The ‘90s renaissance continues. Just this year, mega acts like Dave Matthews Band, Third Eye Blind and Alanis Morissette have all announced tours celebrating their expansive catalogues. Next up, Counting Crows. Adam Duritz and the rest of the band will return to stages this year as part of the...
UPDATE: Foo Fighters have canceled the remainder of their touring after the recent death of Taylor Hawkins. Though their name still sits atop some of the tour admats and lineups, eventually each festival will reveal their adjustments after making alternate arrangements. There are a ton of music festivals lined up...
March 19 at Centralia College’s Corbet Theater; 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.swwdance.org/ in person at 437 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis and at the door if available. Seating will be at half capacity and masks are required. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (62 and older), students, military and children or $20 to livestream or download the performance digitally. For more information, call 360-748-4789.
After two years of cancellations, the Cama-i Dance Festival returned to Bethel on March 26, 2022. Dancers, vendors, and spectators gathered for yuraq at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. Elyssa (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer and a second year Jesuit Volunteer/Americorps Member at KYUK. She loves dogs, listening to...
An amazing lineup of country and rock legends is coming together for one night in Western New York. Live Nation announced today that the Outlaw Music Festival will be coming to Western New York this summer. The festival, headlined by country legend Willie Nelson, will feature a lineup of his family and friends featuring: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty.
The Vail Dance Festival, a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, officially announced plans for its 34th season scheduled to take place from July 29—Aug. 9, 2022, in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2022 summer season brings together world-renowned dancers, musicians, composers and choreographers for twelve performances and over 55 Festival Events throughout Vail and the surrounding communities.
The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. They will be performing at the Zappos […]
When Dance Camera West (DCW) launched two decades ago, the idea of a festival dedicated to the global genre of dance film was an inventive one. Dominated by straightforward, if surprising, documentary and static, if sophisticated, documentation bringing the best of these films together helped solidify and elevate the creative potential of the medium. Twenty years on, interdisciplinary collaboration, process-based experimentation, accessible technology, and reimagined boundaries are the qualities of the cultural moment — and DCW is still here for it.
Click here to read the full article. ‘Tis the season for Coachella collaborations, and emerging Los Angeles menswear designer Doni Nahmias has teamed with The Webster for one now available at the West Hollywood store and online.
The six-piece capsule, $200 to $600, riffs on imagery from the mother of all music festivals, Woodstock, as well as Webster’s iconic flamingo, on T-shirts, hats, hoodies and knit tie-dye shorts.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh
Nahmias grew up in the Summerland area south of Santa Barbara and...
Dodger Stadium is hosting Elton John on Nov. 17, 19 and 20 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with tickets currently on sale to the general public at Dodgers.com. Tickets prices for the upcoming tour range from $65-250 for general seating, but there are also VIP and platinum packages that can bring prices up to $4,125.
