ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

Dance festival tickets on sale

By Tahoe Weekly
thetahoeweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale now for Lake Tahoe Dance Collective’s 10th anniversary Lake Tahoe...

thetahoeweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Ravinia Festival Announces 2022 Summer Concert Lineup, Ticket Sales

The Ravinia Festival on Thursday announced its summer concert lineup, bringing a variety of artists to Highland Park for the 2022 season. The performance series will include more than 100 concerts, featuring artists like Pitbull, Stevie Nicks and Ziggy Marley, and run from May 20 to Sept. 18, organizers said.
Times and Democrat

Tickets on sale now for 'The Sound of Music' in Cameron

The Calhoun Players will celebrate their 42nd season with the musical “The Sound of Music,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1-2, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at the Old Cameron School Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron. Tickets...
CAMERON, SC
Classic Rock Q107

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Tahoe City, CA
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Variety

Bobby Rydell, 1960s Pop Idol and Star of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ Dies at 79

Click here to read the full article. Bobby Rydell, the epitome of the early ’60s “teen idol,” who parlayed that fame into a starring role opposite Ann-Margret in the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” died today at age 79. The cause of death was pneumonia. His death just days away from his 80th birthday was confirmed by radio legend Jerry Blavat, Rydell’s longtime friend from the singer’s South Philadelphia stomping grounds. “Out of all the kids” from that era, Blavat said, “he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Donner Lake#Layton#West End
Banana 101.5

2022 Rock + Metal Festival Guide

UPDATE: Foo Fighters have canceled the remainder of their touring after the recent death of Taylor Hawkins. Though their name still sits atop some of the tour admats and lineups, eventually each festival will reveal their adjustments after making alternate arrangements. There are a ton of music festivals lined up...
MUSIC
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Dance Festival Northwest; Association of University Women Lewis County Book Sale; Superhero Fun Run

March 19 at Centralia College’s Corbet Theater; 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.swwdance.org/ in person at 437 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis and at the door if available. Seating will be at half capacity and masks are required. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (62 and older), students, military and children or $20 to livestream or download the performance digitally. For more information, call 360-748-4789.
KYUK

Photos: The Cama-i Dance Festival returns to Bethel

After two years of cancellations, the Cama-i Dance Festival returned to Bethel on March 26, 2022. Dancers, vendors, and spectators gathered for yuraq at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. Elyssa (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer and a second year Jesuit Volunteer/Americorps Member at KYUK. She loves dogs, listening to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
96.1 The Breeze

Outlaw Music Festival coming to Western New York

An amazing lineup of country and rock legends is coming together for one night in Western New York. Live Nation announced today that the Outlaw Music Festival will be coming to Western New York this summer. The festival, headlined by country legend Willie Nelson, will feature a lineup of his family and friends featuring: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty.
MUSIC
Vail Daily

2022 Vail Dance Festival announces lineup, schedule

The Vail Dance Festival, a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, officially announced plans for its 34th season scheduled to take place from July 29—Aug. 9, 2022, in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2022 summer season brings together world-renowned dancers, musicians, composers and choreographers for twelve performances and over 55 Festival Events throughout Vail and the surrounding communities.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Win a Trip to See the Doobie Brothers in Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Dance Camera West Film Festival Meets the Moment

When Dance Camera West (DCW) launched two decades ago, the idea of a festival dedicated to the global genre of dance film was an inventive one. Dominated by straightforward, if surprising, documentary and static, if sophisticated, documentation bringing the best of these films together helped solidify and elevate the creative potential of the medium. Twenty years on, interdisciplinary collaboration, process-based experimentation, accessible technology, and reimagined boundaries are the qualities of the cultural moment — and DCW is still here for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

L.A. Brand Nahmias Launches Festival Themed Collection With The Webster

Click here to read the full article. ‘Tis the season for Coachella collaborations, and emerging Los Angeles menswear designer Doni Nahmias has teamed with The Webster for one now available at the West Hollywood store and online. The six-piece capsule, $200 to $600, riffs on imagery from the mother of all music festivals, Woodstock, as well as Webster’s iconic flamingo, on T-shirts, hats, hoodies and knit tie-dye shorts.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh Nahmias grew up in the Summerland area south of Santa Barbara and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy