Fort Walton Beach, FL

Carjacking victim describes wild scene at Fort Walton Beach gas station

By Kimber Collins
 2 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An alleged carjacking scene turned chaotic Tuesday morning at a Fort Walton beach gas station.

Elijah Sutton, 22, is charged with stealing a man’s work truck and crashing it twice in the same parking lot.

Michael Mathews told WKRG News 5 he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when his daily routine was interrupted.

“A man ran up, he hit the window and I turned and looked at him and next thing I know the door opens up, he grabs my arm and pulls me out and I didn’t have time to, you know, register what was happening and next thing I know he’s in the vehicle driving off with it.”

Michael Mathews, carjacking victim

Mathews was parked at the CEFCO station on Emerald Coast Parkway when Elijah Sutton pulled him out of the truck around 9:30 am. Matthews said Sutton stole his truck and tried to run him over.

“He backs up, tries to run me over,” said Mathews. “You can see the hit pole and he hit another poor victim’s car that was just here trying to get gas.”

Sutton then sped off and crashed into a light pole at the other end of the parking lot.

“He got out of the vehicle and other customers here at the store just kind of corralled him up until the police got here and they took over everything,” said Mathews.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident. Sutton is charged with Carjacking, Aggravated Assault, Resisting arrest, and Drug Possession.

Mathews says the moment is like a blur to him.

“Never in my life, born and raised here would have thought it would happen here,” said Matthews.

