Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Eddie Nuñez roundtable

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez held a roundtable on Tuesday to talk Lobo athletics. Many topics were discussed including future schedules. “You know we were working with BYU on a potential home and home and unfortunately because they’re now affiliation with the big 12, they’re going to...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

4th freshman Lobo honored by Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fourth freshman on the Lobo men’s tennis team has been named Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Jan Pucalka earned the honor after clinching UNM’s conference opener over Air Force on Saturday. Pucalka won his No. 5 singles match over Justin Waldman 6-3, 6-4 which helped UNM to its 15th league […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Cibola hoops coach takes Rio Rancho job

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Lori Mabrey is making a return to the sidelines. The former Cibola girls basketball coach has accepted the same position at Rio Rancho. Mabrey coached the Cougars for 16 years and led the team to multiple state championship games and a title in 2015. She is excited for her return to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Aggies baseball drops rivalry game

LAS CRUCES –  The New Mexico State baseball team looked to bounce back and even the Rio Grande Rivalry with New Mexico before falling on Tuesday night, 7-4. The Aggies still have a chance to split the season series with their in-state rivals when they head to Albuquerque on May 10 and 17.  The Aggies...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

La Cueva legend set to make Gladiators debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man responsible for the New Mexico high school single season rushing record is back on the gridiron. Former La Cueva running back Ronnie Daniels is set to make his professional debut for the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday. Daniels finished his high school career with 7,068 rushing yards, including back-to back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Augusta National Quietly Seeking Georgia Sports Betting Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Like everyone else, Augusta National Golf Club officials were tuned in to Tiger Woods early this week, waiting to see if he would participate in the Masters. But they were also keeping their eyes on developments unfolding 150 miles west at the state capitol in Atlanta. During the Georgia legislative session that ended early Tuesday morning, state lawmakers nixed closely watched legislation that would have allowed nine local pro sports teams and affiliated venues to receive mobile sportsbook licenses. Augusta National was among the potential licensees. Though the law failed to make the cut this...
AUGUSTA, GA
KRQE News 13

Lobos back in the win column, defeat NMSU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a weekend were UNM was swept by league leading UNLV, the Lobos bounced back against in-state rival NMSU. It wasn’t the mercy rule victory from last week, however the Lobos got a much needed win 7-4. The Lobos pitching staff responded well after a series where the team gave up […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Battle of Pitinos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was be a father versus son battle at the Pit in December as UNM and Iona head coaches Richard and Rick Pitino have agreed to a home and home. The Lobos will host Rick and the Gaels on December 18 and travel to Iona at a date to be determined. Earlier […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Brayden Willis discusses his return

'Glad I came back': OU football tight end Brayden Willis ready to lead Sooners, provide offensive impact in 5th season. Brayden Willis considered only two options for his future following an up-and-down 2021 season. After catching 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns last fall, the veteran tight end was considering returning to Norman or heading to the NFL draft, and nothing else. He never pondered transferring to another school amid coaching upheaval, instead doing his homework on new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s use of his position. Willis liked the trajectory of OU’s program even more after becoming acquainted with Lebby and head coach Brent Venables. Their arrival, and actions since, culminated in Willis announcing on Jan. 7 he’d return for a fifth season in 2022.
NORMAN, OK

