1 dead after crash in southern Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash in the Pilot Knob area of Travis County Tuesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The agency said the crash took place just before 8:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of FM 812. That’s south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and east of U.S. Highway 183.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One dead after crash in southern Travis County on FM 812 on April 5, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.

