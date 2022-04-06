ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

1 dead after crash in southern Travis County

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HISd9_0f0ZRojZ00

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash in the Pilot Knob area of Travis County Tuesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The agency said the crash took place just before 8:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of FM 812. That’s south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and east of U.S. Highway 183.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PukoP_0f0ZRojZ00
    One dead after crash in southern Travis County on FM 812 on April 5, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTrn8_0f0ZRojZ00
    One dead after crash in southern Travis County on FM 812 on April 5, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Travis County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Travis County, TX
Sports
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Austin Travis County#Kxan Photo#Atcems
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Brown Co. crash Sunday night

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana

On Wednesday, an F-16 fighter pilot ejected from his jet before it crashed into a wooded area near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, officials said, adding that no serious injuries were reported. According to Tech Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle, the jet belonged to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was flown from...
LOUISIANA STATE
KXAN

KXAN

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy