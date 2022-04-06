ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway Heights, WA

Neighbors worry about traffic safety in Airway Heights, City says updates are on the way

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NP1by_0f0ZRfn200

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Crossing the street should be anything but complicated, but as traffic increases, pedestrians are more worried about getting where they need to go safely.

At Hayford Road, right off Highway 2 in Airway Heights, crossing the street is more difficult and dangerous.

More people are moving into Airway Heights, and the area has been busier with more Northern Quest events. Some neighborhood residents say that the current safety measures are not doing enough to protect people.

In problem areas, crosswalk lines are barely visible to pedestrians, and pedestrians are barely visible to cars.

There are bus stops and crosswalks at 9th and Hayford and 12th and Hayford. Linda McNeill and her husband live nearby and use the bus to get around. Her husband has blinking lights on his wheelchair which he turns on when crossing the four-lane street, and there are bright pedestrian signs at the crossing, but Linda worries it is not enough to catch drivers’ attention.

McNeill says something needs to be done now, arguing that new development will continue to congest traffic. She says waiting too long could cost a life.

“If you don’t do it now, you’re not going to do it later. People are going to move in. More people are going to get hurt before something is done,” McNeill says.

The city says a blinking pedestrian light will go up at 9th and Hayford. The City Council just approved that measure, and construction should be complete by next month.

“The one to the north on 9th–that’s going to be done next month,” says Kevin Anderson, the Director of Public Works for Airway Heights.

“There’s got to be more,” McNeill added.

More is on the way. Pedestrians can expect a complete stop at 12th and Hayford in the upcoming future.

The city says it’s working on final details for that project. Construction will begin soon and should be completed by next summer.

As the Inland Northwest expands, you can learn more about upcoming projects and developments in the West Plains HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT clears downed trees blocking part of US 195 near Hatch

SPOKANE, Wash. —  The trees that were blocking part of the right lane of southbound US 195 near Hatch Rd have been cleared. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the downed trees at 3:06 p.m. and removed them by 3:25. Drivers should use caution while driving during this Inland Northwest windstorm. READ: Thousands without power as strong winds sweep...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Safety Concern’: Homeless Encampments Expand Into Sacramento Streets, Neighbors Say More Needs To Be Done

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Trash, shopping carts and suitcases taking over downtown Sacramento is nothing new, but some residents say the city isn’t doing enough to address the problem. CBS13 spoke to a woman who lives on 13th Street and did not want to be identified. She said she can see it all from her front porch. “It’s a safety concern,” the woman said. She explains it has gotten so bad that trash is pouring into the streets and making it hard to park or walk on the sidewalk. “The biggest concern is the trash situation. It’s just a lot. It seems like it’s accumulating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Airway Heights, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Airway Heights, WA
Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The City Council
KVAL

Man found lying on the ground near I-5 in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A man was found lying on the ground on northbound I-5 near milepost 132 Tuesday morning. Douglas County Sheriff, OSP and fire paramedics are on scene. ODOT is on scene with flaggers to direct traffic. The man's condition is unknown. There are traffic delays in the area....
ROSEBURG, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities sees 4 DUI crashes in two days, leaving 2 people dead

Kennewick’s fatal crash late Sunday was one of five suspected drunk driving arrests in the Tri-Cities over the weekend. Alcohol played a role in four wrecks, including the violent collision that killed two people late Sunday at Steptoe Street and West Gage Boulevard, say investigators. A 28-year-old woman is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Latest updates: Wind damage reported across the region

SPOKANE, Wash. — Strong winds have been beating the region all day, with a top gust of 70 mph hitting the Keller area. In Spokane and parts of North Idaho, winds are bringing down trees, which are striking utility lines and causing outages. Here’s a look at the damage reported around the region. 9:17 p.m. SR 291 is back open....
Eater

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Wants to Make Portland’s COVID-Era Patios and Plazas Permanent

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) are attempting to make the city’s COVID-era plazas and dining patios permanent. In a Monday morning press conference, Hardesty announced that she is “directing PBOT to begin the transition to making this program permanent,” continuing to offer free permits through August 31. However, Hardesty noted that to bring her plans to fruition, the rest of Portland’s city council needs to approve PBOT’s proposed budget.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOIN 6 News

Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties: report

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed.
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We can help make a change’: To help the housing shortage, current home owners are being asked to share

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — With a housing shortage this severe, no solution is off the table. Kootenai County is getting creative with housing solutions for families. Home sharing is a form of renting used across the country. The Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership is ready to bring home sharing to North Idaho to help homeowners earn extra rent and fill a critical need for more affordable housing.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy