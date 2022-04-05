ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Politics and Representation in NY-3

By Noam Bramson
noambramson.org
 2 days ago

I joined Andrew Whitman @3onNy3 for an-depth look at the newly-redrawn 3rd...

noambramson.org

Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

Seneca Nation Gambling Settlement Will Benefit Western New York

A settlement between New York State and the Seneca Nation over a gambling compact dispute will bring millions of dollars to Western New York. Yesterday New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has received the payment from its settlement with the Seneca Nation and that since most of the money was raised in Western New York, that money will be returned to the area.
GAMBLING
US News and World Report

Valentino Settles Litigation Over Pandemic-Shuttered Manhattan Boutique

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Valentino SpA said on Monday it has settled litigation with the landlord of its former American flagship on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, which the Italian fashion company abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Valentino said its amicable settlement with the landlord 693 Fifth Owner...
MANHATTAN, NY
#Rochelle
News Break
Politics
Queens Post

Queens Assemblywoman Introduces Bill to Provide Relief at The Pump

A Queens assemblywoman has introduced a piece of legislation that aims to soften the blow of high gas prices. Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, who represents the 25th District in central Queens, has introduced a bill that would provide a $250 rebate to New York State residents who have at least one passenger vehicle registered in their name.
QUEENS, NY
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Amazon Employees in Staten Island Vote for a Union, Marking the Company's Workers' First Labor Victory

Amazon employees in Staten Island decided to unionize on Friday, marking the first victory for the company's warehouse workers at one of its U.S. facilities. The ballots cast amounted to 2,654 employees, representing 55%, voting in favor of the union; while, 2,131 workers (45%) were against the bid. Officials have noted that the results wouldn't be verified until any objections are counted, with both parties having the right to supply evidence by April 8, the Associated Press reports.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Community Policy