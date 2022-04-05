Politics and Representation in NY-3

Amazon employees in Staten Island decided to unionize on Friday, marking the first victory for the company's warehouse workers at one of its U.S. facilities. The ballots cast amounted to 2,654 employees, representing 55%, voting in favor of the union; while, 2,131 workers (45%) were against the bid. Officials have noted that the results wouldn't be verified until any objections are counted, with both parties having the right to supply evidence by April 8, the Associated Press reports.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO