MOLINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 900,000 internet customers will soon see faster download speeds, according to Mediacom. The communications company says the upgrades will be done nationally at no extra cost to customers. Speed changes will take effect after customers reboot their modem. For those with older modems, a newer model may be needed to feel the effects of the internet boost. Customers who lease their modem through Mediacom are encouraged to check with the company to see if they are eligible for a modem exchange.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 25 DAYS AGO