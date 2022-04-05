ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts sign former Chiefs S Armani Watts

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ausf4_0f0ZCh1L00

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts, the team announced Tuesday.

While this isn’t the name of the former Chiefs safety that many fans wanted to hear, Watts will be joining a safety room that desperately needed depth added.

Watts, 26, was a fourth-round pick with the Chiefs in the 2018 NFL draft. He has appeared in 53 career games but has made only one start so we should expect him to be a contributor on special teams while working into the rotation.

The Texas A&M product has never played more than 101 defensive snaps in a single season but has recorded 66%, 81% and 71% of the Chiefs special teams snaps.

This seems like the move that will be replacing George Odum, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Kansas City Chiefs#Texas A M
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 20 Carson Wells

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith give the Green Bay Packers a formidable pass-rushing duo. Those two combined for 18.5 sacks last season and could see that number increase with Gary entering his fourth year and fully primed to become one of the most dynamic edge rushers in the NFL.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 5-star OT Josh Conerly commits to Oregon Ducks, spurning USC Trojans

It certainly wasn’t predicted to happen, but the Oregon Ducks scored a massive win over the USC Trojans on Friday night with the surprising flip of 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly. Conerly, who was predicted by many to commit to the Trojans, instead announced that he would be joining Dan Lanning and the Ducks, staying a little bit closer to his home of Seattle next year. RelatedLast-second visit to Eugene has Oregon in the hunt for late flip of 5-star recruit Josh Conerly Conerly came into the day as the highest-ranked unsigned player left in the 2022 class, and with his addition, Oregon’s...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign QB Joshua Dobbs to 1-year contract

According to his agent, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year contract with the rival Cleveland Browns. Dobbs wasn’t a guy who was going to challenge for a roster spot but honestly I had hoped the team would keep him on in a coaching capacity. Dobbs is a literal genius, a rocket scientist and has impressive football acumen. Last season while on IR, you often saw him on the sidelines with Ben Roethlisberger going over the previous drive, helping make adjustments. He had the trust of Big Ben and was a favorite of his teammates.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy