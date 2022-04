WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Opening day for the Sacramento River Cats brought fans and players back together and maskless for the first time in two years as the hometown team took the field to finally defend their 2019 National Championship. “Hopefully, that inspires these guys to bring a national champion back to West Sac,” River Cats President Chip Maxson said of the new season. The River Cats gave fans in attendance a nice gift with a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal their first win of the season 7-6 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Walk off...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO