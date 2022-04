Evan Williams Bourbon Experience |Photo credit: Marty Pearl for LCVB. Recently, the City of Louisville pulled together a dynamic team from various museums, services, and skillsets to establish lessons in Black heritage called The Unfiltered Truth Collection. Included is the history of bourbon explained through The Ideal Bartender Experience at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and Black Americans in Bourbon at the Frazier History Museum. While in attendance, one of the main facts visitors learn is the secret to good bourbon—water.

