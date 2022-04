SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Daviyonne Dawson, a suspect charged with illegal firearm possession in connection with the Sacramento mass shooting, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. He did not enter a plea. Dawson’s arraignment was continued to April 26 for a court date the judge said he could appear with other possible defendants in the mass shooting case. Outside of court, we tried asking Dawson a series of questions about the mass shooting scene, including but not limited to: “Daviyonne, what do you want to tell people?” “Daviyonne, were you there on Saturday night?” Dawson held his hat in front of his face and...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO