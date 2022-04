Donna Jo Ryan, 85, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022, at her home in Columbia Falls. Donna was born Aug. 3, 1936 in Spokane, Washington, to Theo and Alice McNall. Donna attended schools in Washington, California, and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1954. She married Terrance Grilley soon after high school and they had four energetic boys.

