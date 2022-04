Gilbert Burns looks to kick Khamzat Chimeav’s hype train off the tracks at UFC 273. UFC 273 features two important title bouts at the top of the card. But the fight between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimeav is getting a lot of attention, if not more than the title contests. Burns is a consummate veteran at this point and he’s taking on a tough, young fighter in Chimeav with a lot of eyeballs on the outcome. Not only is Burns predicting a victory in his favor, but he’s predicting a finish of the highly touted prospect.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO