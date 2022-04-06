Briggs: The biggest story of Mud Hens opening day? The guy who wasn't here

It might seem odd to write about the one guy who wasn’t at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday, and not everybody who was.

Not the 10,522 fans who turned opening day into the downtown party of the year. Not Kody Clemens, who had more than half as many hits (three) as the Mud Hens allowed (five) in leading Toledo to a 5-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings. Not Ketchup, Mustard, or Relish in the scoreboard hot dog race.

Still, the biggest story here was the biggest absentee.

And that’s Spencer Torkelson, the 22-year-old Tigers mega prospect who projects to be better than sliced bread.

As you might have heard, Torkelson — who finished last season in Toledo, where he belted 11 homers in 40 games — is not picking up where he left off. After a solid spring training, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft proved he’s plenty ready for the majors, and, as a result, he’ll break camp in the ... majors.

Imagine that.

If you’re a Mud Hens fan who cares even the slightest bit about the Tigers — or, for that matter, you’re a Mud Hen, human or avian — all you can say is boo freaking hoo- ray .

As much as we all would have loved to see Torkelson in Toledo, the big club fast-tracking him to Motown sends a clarion message to every level of the organization.

The Tigers aren’t here to play games. They’re here to win ‘em.

The easiest thing in the world would have been to squirrel Torkelson away in Toledo for a few weeks, potentially delaying his free agency by a full year.

It’s a practice known as service-time manipulation and we see it all the time, often with clubs not even feigning to have any shame. (Think back to 2015, when Cubs prospect Kris Bryant was the reigning minor league player of the year and hit .425 with nine homers in 40 at-bats in major league spring training, only to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa. The 23-year-old third baseman was called up April 17 and went on to be an all star that season and the NL MVP the next.)

Surely, the Tigers, too, were tempted.

Players are eligible for free agency after amassing six years of major league service time, and it takes being on a big league roster for 172 out of a possible 187 regular-season days to gain a full year of service time.

If Torkelson had spent the first couple series in Toledo — and accrued only, say, 171 days of service time in Detroit — it could have made all the difference in deciding whether he becomes a free agent after the 2027 season or the 2028 season.

Let’s suppose the slugger turns out to be half as good as some believe he will be. That’s no small deal.

But a couple things were at play here.

For one, the new collective bargaining agreement incentivized teams to begin promoting their prospects more honestly. Now, the top two finishers in the Rookie of the Year voting for each league will receive a full year of service time, regardless of how long they were in the majors. Also, clubs will receive extra draft picks if a prospect on their opening day roster goes on to finish in the top three of the rookie vote.

Then, there’s the reality of the Tigers’ situation.

The club played winning baseball the final five months of last season, and have since gotten a lot better, their offseason headlined by the blockbuster signing of Javier Baez and the trade Monday for Tampa Bay outfielder Austin Meadows, a former all star who had 27 homers and 106 RBIs last year. After five seasons in the baseball wilderness, a franchise cycling back into contention is ready to win, right now.

“I’m not arrogant enough to think that I can hold a guy back because we’re going to make the playoffs anyway,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “You go full bore from Day 1 because those games at the beginning can mean everything at the end. That’s what I was taught.”

He added: “I’ve said this all along: When, in my opinion, a player is ready to come up and the team is ready to go, there’s no reason to hold a player back.”

Amen.

And now he’s walking the walk. Beyond Torkelson, the Tigers were also ready to promote Riley Greene — the other half of their best pair of hitting prospects since ... ever — before the 21-year-old outfielder broke his foot.

Don’t think any of it’s gone unnoticed in the Toledo clubhouse.

“It's a motivating factor,” Hens manager Lloyd McClendon said. “When you can promote from within, it invigorates everyone, and it gives these guys hope.”

Guys like Clemens, the 25-year-old outfielder who the Tigers recently added to their 40-man roster. After his three-hit opener, he just might be next in line if there’s more where that came from.

“It was awesome seeing Tork get the call,” said Clemens, the son of pitching great Roger Clemens. “I was super happy for him. He deserves it. He’s a big leaguer. Same with Riley. Unfortunately, he got hurt. But that's how baseball is kind of turning. They're trying to get young faces up north [earlier].”

And, of course, nowhere is the road north shorter than from Toledo to Detroit.