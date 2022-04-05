ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

Maldonado handily holds Fitchburg council seat

By Robert Chappell
Madison365
Madison365
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fitchburg Alders Joe Maldonado has easily won re-election to represent District 1, earning nearly 68 percent of...

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Stith appeals defeat in Ward 7 City Council seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Democrat Alec Stith is appealing Ali Dieng’s narrow election victory in the city’s Ward 7 City Council race. The appeal, filed Friday in Chittenden Superior Court, argues the city should count four ballots that were ruled “spoiled” on Town Meeting Day.
BURLINGTON, VT
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two candidates compete for District 8 seat on Waukesha Common Council

WAUKESHA — Two candidates will face off in the April 5 election for the Waukesha Common Council’s District 8 seat. Incumbent Beth Moltzan will be challenged by newcomer Stephen Green for the seat. Both of the candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman. Responses are limited to...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Fitchburg, WI
Government
City
Fitchburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Killeen Daily Herald

1 applicant so far for Killeen City Council District 2 seat

Applications to fill an expected vacancy for the District 2 Killeen City Council seat are expected to close this Friday. The vacancy is anticipated due to Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King’s mayoral bid; the city charter stipulates that members of the City Council, or the mayor, is expected to step down 40 days prior to the election of the anticipated office if that position is different from that which they currently hold.
KILLEEN, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Lina Teixeira wins Clearwater City Council Seat 5

CLEARWATER — Artist and community activist Lina Teixeira won a three-way race for Seat 5 on the City Council on Tuesday, overcoming an opponent who attempted to link her to the controversial Church of Scientology. Teixeira earned about 46 percent of mail ballots with no precincts reported, according to...
CLEARWATER, FL
Omaha.com

Herring resigns, Ward 1 council seat open

Logan Herring has resigned from the Gretna City Council. Herring, Ward 1 representative, recently graduated from his studies and moved out of the district he represented, Mayor Mike Evans said at a recent council meeting. Herring was serving his second term, after being re-elected in 2020. He was first elected...
GRETNA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
NOLA.com

Borchert, Burgoyne win Slidell Council at-large seats

The Slidell City Council was guaranteed some turnover, with two members term-limited, but voters also ousted two incumbents on March 26 — At-large Council member Glynn Pichon and District F Council member Kim Harbison. A runoff also was forced in District D, where an open seat had drawn four...
SLIDELL, LA
Victoria Advocate

City Council puts hold on private encampment moratorium

Homeless encampments can continue on private property for now. On Tuesday, the Victoria City Council decided to hold off making a decision on enacting a moratorium on the encampments after homeless advocates asked to be part of the conversation to develop the land use regulations for private encampments. The resolution...
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Youth Development#Uw Extension
iheart.com

La Vista City Council accepting applications for vacant seat

(La Vista, NE) -- The La Vista City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacancy after a member resigns. Tuesday night, Council member Mike Crawford resigned from his Ward 1 seat, effective immediately, due to health reasons. Crawford was re-elected in 2020 and has served on the City Council since 2008. He also served previously from 1980 to 1984.
LA VISTA, NE
Madison365

UW South Madison Partnership a “trusted space” that connects South Madison to UW

“There is just so much going on in this area … the potential is huge. We are going to continue to have conversations with different organizations to support them in any way we can and we are hoping that will grow,” says Brenda González, director of community relations for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “I want this to be a trusted space for everyone in the community that continues to grow in a way that soon we will have to look for a new place — an even bigger place.”
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Madison365

Latoya Holiday wins Sun Prairie School Board seat

Latoya Holiday tallied 2,911 votes to comfortably finish in second place in a five-person race for Sun Prairie School Board on Tuesday. She will be joined on the board by Diana McFarland (3,663 votes) and incumbent Sun Prairie School Board member Steve Schroeder (2676 votes) if no recount takes place. Schroeder finished just seven votes ahead of Lisa Goldsberry in an incredibly tight race for the third and final spot on the board.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy