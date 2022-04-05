ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Starfield's chill robotic companion VASCO in new video

By Kyle Campbell
Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoiDD_0f0YOeVz00

Space can be ruthless and unforgiving, which is why Starfield’s adorable robot companion VASCO will make interplanetary travel less lonely.

On Tuesday, Bethesda Game Studios released a behind-the-scenes trailer detailing VASCO, one of Starfield’s new companion characters. VASCO is an expeditionary robot that’ll aid you while traversing the stars.

This tiny friend is “a utilitarian heavy-industrial machine well-suited to the rigors of space travel,” Istvan Pely, lead artist on Starfield, says in the video. “Capable of traversing rough terrain, along with all survival gear, and payload capacity needed for extended overland journeys. VASCO does have defensive capabilities should the need arise, but his primary role is peaceful.”

Meet VASCO for yourself by watching the video below. There’s even some gameplay footage, unlike the last developer diary.

It looks like VASCO is a robotic pack mule of sorts. That’s good, though. Skyrim and Fallout 4 would’ve been better with someone to share the load, and it looks like Bethesda Game Studios knows that too.

Starfield is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Since Microsoft owns Bethesda now, it’s unlikely that Starfield will make it on PS5 — as will likely be the case with Elder Scrolls 6.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

