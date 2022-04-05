Nightly NBA player props: Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans, April 5

Welcome back to another edition of Nightly NBA Player Props. March was just okay, by our standards. April will be better. Let’s begin the month with a bang.

The Western Conference playoff picture is hardly set. Seeds three through six are still swapping spots on a nightly basis and likely won’t be settled until the final regular-season game has concluded. But things are different towards the bottom of the conference standings.

New Orleans is still in a battle with San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers for the 9 or 10 spots, while the Sacramento Kings are eliminated from play-in contention.

Perhaps the Kings and a few of their players can ruin the Pelicans’ plan. We take a look at the matchup.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

CJ McCollum - Over 23.5 Total Points (-112), Over 2.5 Threes (-133)

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

This game is important for the Pelicans in terms of play-in seeding. They need this win so they’ll play their guys and their guys will play well. One of those guys is CJ McCollum, who is averaging 25.9 points through 22 games in a Pelican uniform. He’s also scored over 23.5 points (his player prop for Tuesday) 13 times over that period.

Even from beyond the arc, CJ has it going. Four of his last five games have resulted in three or more makes from deep.

Davion Mitchell will probably draw the McCollum assignment, and while “Off Night” is a pesky defender, I wouldn’t him to limit one of the game’s best one-on-one scorers in any way. take the overs.

Herbert Jones - Over 0.5 Threes (-220)

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Herbert Jones is a very good rookie. He has earned his 30.1 minutes per game thanks to his ability to effectively use his length, athleticism, and IQ to defend some of the league’s best perimeter players. He’s not on the court for his offense, which opposing defenses are well aware of.

Jones is shooting just 34.0 percent on threes this season and makes fewer than one per game. He’ll be left alone again on Tuesday night, especially in those corners. To his credit, he’ll shoot them. Jones has made at least one three in eight of the last 10 games he’s played in, and it wouldn’t be wild to expect him to make one against the Kings.

Damian Jones - Under 2.5 Assists (-200)

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Damian Jones is an athletic big who thrives at finishing at the rim and shot-blocking. He’s not a guy like Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid who is going to be fed the ball and asked to isolate and make plays for both himself and others.

With that said, don’t expect Jones to be much of a passer on Tuesday night when his Kings take on the Pelicans. He’s only got nine games this season with more than two assists. Weird things tend to happen towards the end of the season when some teams aren’t playing for much. However, it’s hard to imagine Jones hitting the over tonight (2.5 assists).

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).